Rawalpindi/islamabad-The police along with other law enforcement agencies have made a comprehensive security plan for shielding the lives and properties as well as to maintain law and order situation in twin cities on eve of Eid Ul Azha, informed police spokesmen on Friday.

According to Islamabad police spokesman, the capital police have made a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and special deployment will be made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in various areas of the city, informed a spokesman on Friday.

The security plan has been made following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would supervise all security arrangements, he said.

According to the security plan devised by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, police said that 2,200 security personnel including policemen and volunteers from mosques and imambargahs would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and imambargahs.

Police officials have been assigned security duties at 612 mosques, 20 imambargahs and four open places. It has been directed to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for activities at public places while traffic staff would deploy policemen at various places to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. It has been asked to ensure social distancing and use of masks at religious gatherings on Eid day and also at cattle markets.

Police officials would ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government during ongoing COVID-19 phase. Earlier, the awareness campaign was initiated for those people visiting their hometowns so that they might leave for their destination after ensuring proper security arrangements at their homes.

Special patrolling has been chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles and Reserve Force have been provided to each police station for success of patrolling plan.

The staff of Safe City Project would ensure high vigilance in the city through safe city cameras. Special Branch of Islamabad police would ensure installment of walk through gates at mosques, imambargahs and other venues of religious congregations.

The Zonal SPs would ensure effective security in their respective areas while logistic support has been provided to all divisions in connection with security on Eid-ul-Azha. Section 144 has been imposed in the city to contain spread of coronavirus and strict implementation on SOPs would be ensured. Public has been also appealed to ensure social distancing and follow SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas unveiled a comprehensive security plan for city on eve of Eid-ul-Azha. According to him, some 4,500 policemen and officers including traffic police would perform security duty in the city.

He said 2,500 cops would guard 674 mosques, 63 imambargahs and 63 open places where Eid congregations to be held.

He said similarly, police would also make efforts to overwhelm one wheeling in the city. He said 900 cops would keep a vigil on one-wheelers, whereas, 350 cops and officers would perform duty in Murree to ensure lockdown imposed by government.

“CTO Syed Ali Akbar has also deputed 600 personnel and officers to control traffic rush on eve of Eid,” said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. Police force would also protect the graveyards while Elite Force commandos, dolphin force, ladies police and Muhafiz Squad would assist police during security duty, he said.