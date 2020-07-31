Share:

MARDAN - Mardan police has finalized preparations for August 4 Police Martyrs ‘Day in the district.

The SOPs will be strictly followed at the ceremonies held on this day, a senior police officer said yesterday.

Talking to The Nation, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan said that the August 4 would be marked as Police Martyred Day. He added that 108 police officials and jawans including 2 DSPs, 2 Inspectors, 13 SIs, 15 ASIs, 11 head constables and 65 constables were martyred while 106 police officers and jawans including 3 inspectors, 10 SIs, 12 ASIs, 10 head constables and 71 constables were injured in the district.

He added that martyred police were valuable assets of police department and heroes of the whole nation and the nation will never forget their sacrifices.

Zahidullah added that the police department is proud of its martyred and the families of the martyrs are our families. We cannot forget them, he said.

He added that the SOPs will be strictly followed during the functions and ceremonies. He added that all the ceremonies have been arranged to commemorate the martyrs day in a grand way.

The DPO added that the martyrs families will not be left alone, their problems will be solved in every way and they will be honoured on every platform.