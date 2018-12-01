Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Friday said she will respond to all allegations levelled against her in the Supreme Court.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court while hearing a suo motu case on foreign properties owned by Pakistani nationals, directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to present property and tax amnesty details of Aleema Khan .

Aleema Khan , who is currently on a tour of Japan to raise funds for NUML University, while addressing an event in Tokyo said, “I am being asked tough questions because I am in the headlines these days.”

“I am answerable to God and when the court summons me I will respond to their questions as well,” she added.

The premier’s sister further said that she’s “not a public office holder but a private citizen” and “will reply where she has to”.

“I am being asked where I got the money from [to purchase property]. I inherited this money from my maternal and paternal grandfathers as well as my parents and even earned myself,” she continued.

Aleema, who is a board member of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, added, “None of us board members have ever touched the money that has been raised and nor have we ever tried to earn money through the wrong means.”

Stating that the allegations against her “hurtful”, she said, “My father was also accused of corruption and that was painful.”

“My father taught us to always be honest and forget taking bribes he never even gave them except to one telephone person who he used to give Rs100,” Aleema added.

She further said that Imran “always opposed accumulating money”.

The Chief of Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of Aleema’s property in Dubai on November 28.

The chief justice, who was in London to raise funds for building dams in Pakistan, was informally speaking to journalists when they drew his attention to the matter of Aleema Khan’s properties abroad.

This month, Aleema deposited half the total cost of her previously undeclared Dubai property with tax authorities as penalty.

Aleema paid 25 per cent of the total estimated amount of her luxurious flat, "The Lofts East-1406", in taxes and 25 per cent fine charges, officials had said. The prime minister's sister was slapped with a double penalty (taxes and fine) because she did not disclose the said property worth around Rs74 million.