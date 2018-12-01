Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has closed down 26 quackery outlets. The PHC teams had raided 92 treatment centres in Lahore, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Layyah. While being accompanied by the district administration and police, they visited 23 centres each in all the cities. Out of the visited centres, 38 were found to have been converted into other businesses. The sealed centres included eight each in Gujrat and Layyah, Faisalabad 7 and three in Lahore, which were Aslam Homeo Clinic, Daman Family Clinic and Aftab Clinic.