Share:

LAHORE-Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s ancestral home in QissaKhwani Bazar in Peshawar is set to be turned into a museum after the actor requested the property be preserved.

The Kapoor Haveli in QissaKhwani Bazar was built by Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Bollywood icon Prithviraj Kapoor.

While speaking to visiting Indian journalist, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government will convert the actor’s home into a museum. He said, “There was a call from Rishi Kapoor. He requested that his family’s home in Peshawar should be made into a museum or some sort of institution. We have accepted his request.”

Further, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi shared that Kapoor telephoned him to preserve his family’s house in Peshawar.

“He had called me and talked about making his ancestral home into a museum. Now the federal and provincial governments are working on this and we will transform the house into a museum soon,” Afridi said.

Raj Kapoor, the son of Prithviraj Kapoor, was born in Peshawar on December 14, 1924. The Kapoor family left Peshawar after the Partition in 1947.

Earlier, Rishi shared that he wishes to visit Pakistan before he dies. “I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karvadijiye (Please make it happen),” the Mulk star had tweeted.