SWABI - Zeeshan Khan, wanted to police for his alleged terrorist activities, was killed and an official of the law enforcing agencies was injured during an operation here on Friday.

The encounter occurred in the jurisdiction of the city police station. When contacted, the officials said they were conducting a search operation in the area when the incident happened.

According to APP, the district Swabi police and security forces in joint operation gunned down the terrorist and in the ensuing gunbattle one personnel of the elite force sustained injuries in Shamsu Khel area. District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani told media men that the joint operation was conducted on a tip-off about the presence of a terrorist Zeeshan Khan who was wanted by the police in various cases of armed attack on the police force and other subversive acts.

Khursheed, brother of terrorist Zeeshan, was also killed in an earlier encounter with the District Swabi police, the DPO said.

In other activity, the Bannu district police and security forces have frustrated an attempt of terrorism by recovering 15 mortar shells from a graveyard in Miryan area of the district. No arrest was made in the activity, the local police added.