KARACHI - A large number of people from all walks of life was purchasing Topi and Ajrak from local markets to celebrate the Sindhi Cultural Day on December 1 (today).

Political and social workers, NGOs, students, labourers, villagers, trade associations and others were busy in preparations to celebrate the day while rates of Ajrak and Topi were soaring due to high demand of the cultural items.

The shopkeepers of Shahi Bazaar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road and other tehsil markets told that they had brought for one year season stock which has been sold out within a week time and they have ordered for more, which could not have been received yet due to the shortage of Topi and Ajrak in the whole sale markets.