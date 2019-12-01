Share:

MULTAN - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 4.4kg of heroin from three passengers including two women during checking at Multan International Airport. These passengers belong to different cities of Punjab. The accused were identified as: Sher Zaman of Khushab, Iqbal Bano of Bhakkar and Akhtar Parveen of Mianwali. These three passengers were going to Jeddah from Multan through private airlines flight PA-870. The heroin was concealed in different parts of bags. The accused have been shifted to circle office for further investigation.