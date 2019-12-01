Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minullah has decided to visit Adyala jail over a report that more than three time prisoners have been detained in the prison.

According to the details, the decision has been made as IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up a petition filed by a death row prisoner Khadim Hussain for provision of medical facilities in Adyala Jail.

The IHC has been informed that there were 4,800 inmates in Adyala Jail against actual capacity of 1,500 prisoners.

The IHC is hearing a case pertaining to the health and other facilities for the prisoners in jails across the country. There is a popular opinion that the powerful and rich men and women are given special treatment if they are arrested.

He pointed out that the jail was built for 1,500 prisoners, but unfortunately, 4,800 prisoners were currently being kept in the premises.

The CJ also reprimanded secretary health at the occasion over the matter and directed him to present all the country’s and international laws regarding health.

He remarked that “people sleep in the corridors of the Adyala jail while drainage also passes through wards in the jail.”

During the course of the hearing, he said that he will visit the prison next Friday while he adjourned the hearing till December 14.

Last week, the IHC formed a commission to investigate human rights violations and the lack of medical assistance to ailing prisoners in the country’s jails.

The commission headed by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari will also probe into the government’s failure to fulfil its obligations and enforce the Prison Rules and the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding inmates suffering from illness.

The commission will include the secretaries of the interior and health ministries, the chief secretaries of the four provinces, former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission Zohra Yousaf, journalist Ghazi Shahabuddin, Supreme Court lawyer, and philanthropist Zia Awan and former FIA director General Tariq Khosa. The human rights secretary will serve as the commission’s secretary.

This commission will do investigation regarding Human Rights violations in jail. The court has directed the commission to hold meeting within seven days.

Furthermore, court has also directed the health ministry to constitute medical boards for prisoners in the provinces.