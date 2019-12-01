Share:

DG KHAN - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday said that education is the only way to be successful.

Addressing the DG Khan District Bar Association, the CJP said he has never been pressurized since childhood and one should never compromise on his self-respect.

“You will be respected only if you possess strong character and not a strong position,” stressed the CJP, adding that lawyers should give more respect to judges than they want for themselves. The chief justice of Pakistan further said, “My father was also associated with the profession of law and he earned respect through his strong character.” “You can attain strong character if your iman is strong. Only those people receive respect whom Allah wants,” he added.