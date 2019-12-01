Share:

LAHORE - Despite political disputes in Pakistan football, a positive initiative has been taken by Galaxy Sports Academy’s (GSA) Chief Operating Officer Rabia Qadir, who is also a former hockey player, for the development of sport among female footballers.

On her invitation, Akhona Makalima, the first certified female football referee in South Africa, will arrive in Pakistan on December 2. During her stay in Pakistan, Akhona will run an awareness programme for career building of females in sports particularly football.

She will also train young girls on various sports techniques and refereeing. The GSA has collaborated with various educational institutes, including University of the Punjab, for awareness of the sport in young girls at grass root level.

The GSA will involve various clubs and departments in the programme, which would ultimately develop awareness and passion for football in girls. Akhona’s visit is also a part of global sports monitoring alumni programme, which was later followed here with a slogan “Go Girl Pakistan”.