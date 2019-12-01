Share:

LAHORE - Khubaib Ahmed-led Punjab D registered thrashing 17-0 victory over Gilgit-Baltistan in the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship 2019 match played here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Khubaib not only captained the Punjab D team in a professional manner but also played key role in his team’s thumping triumph with an inspiring hat-trick. The other key contributors in Punjab D’s victory were Ibrahim, Rehman Ali and Habib ur Rehman (3 goals each), Sikander and Usama (2 goals each) and Noma and Ashfaq (one goal each). It is worth mentioning here that Khubaib is an emerging hockey star from Mandi Bahauddin, who is a keen hockey lover and a stylish hockey player, who has represented domestic, national and international teams and many times impressed the selectors with his outstanding hockey skills, techniques and passion. In other matches of the day, Army B routed AJK 4–0. From the winning side, the goal scorers were Sajaid, Zaheer Ahmad, Haseeb Saibb and Anees Rehman, who all netted one goal each. KPK A thumped Punjab C 5–1. From KPK A, Usman fired in all the five goals whileTaki-ul-Hassan struck one for Punjab C. SSGC toppled KPK B 4–0. Babar hit a hat-trick for the winners and Rizwan Ali converted the remaining one. In other matches of the day, Punjab B beat Balochistan 3–0. Mehraj Ali banged in a brace and M Younas one. Wapda trounced Customs 4–0 with M Yasir, Ali Bahadur, Hasan Saleem and Rana Waheed scoring one goal apiece. Army A toppled Sindh A 5–0 with M Usman cracking a brace and Muzamil Hussian, Shahid Ali and Mehran Ahmad netting one goal each.