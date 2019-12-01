Share:

GUJRANWALA - Four persons including a man and son were gunned down in a drive-by shooting by rivals on the way to a court here in the remit of Nowshera Virkan Police on Saturday.

The police and rescue sources informed that Azam and his son Tauqeer along with two security guards were going to a court for hearing in a murder case. All of sudden, veiled motorcyclists intercepted the car they were travelling in and sprayed with indiscriminate gunshots. Resultantly 60-year-old Azam, 30-year-old Tauqeer along with both the security guards died on the spot.

According to local police, unidentified armed men, riding motorbike opened indiscriminate firing on the car, resulting in the death of four people.

The police said that the deceased were going to a court for appearance in a murder case.

The police further said Azam had got released on bail from the jail in a murder case a few days earlier.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

The bodies were shifted to THQ hospital Nowshera Virkan for medico-legal formalities and autopsy.

THREE OF SAME FAMILY

DIE IN ACCIDENT

Three persons of a family died in a road accident here on Hafizabad Road on Saturday. According to rescue and police, Zeeshan along with his mother Perven and cousin Amna was going on a motorcycle when a speeding van ran over them near Maan Morr. Resultantly 27-year-old Zeeshan, 25-year-old Amina on the spot while Perven,55, breather her last at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.