ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting was held under the chair of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Captain (R) Saqib Zafar to ensure fool-proof security for the visiting Sri Lankan team, who will play a Test match at Pindi Cricket Stadium next month.

According to the decision taken in the meeting, Rawalpindi Food Street, Arts Council, Sports Complex and Stadium Road will remain closed from December 7 to 15.

The sources present at the meeting talked to The Nation and further informed that: “The Test between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams will be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 to 15. To ensure smooth and fool-proof conduct of the Test match, security measures were discussed in the meeting, as entire responsibility of holding the Test match was handed over to Commissioner, Rawalpindi.

All the adjacent offices, hotels, shopping malls, patrol pumps, public parks and roads will be closed down for traffic. It is indeed a great moment for the cricket fans of twin cities, as Test cricket is returning to Rawalpindi after long time. It is true that the people will face some difficulties, but we have to bear such things for the sake of cricket and the country.”

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at National Stadium, Karachi from December 19 to 23.