Share:

LAHORE - Police officer Rai Babar Saeed who was removed from the post of district police officer Kasur after the country’s biggest child abuse scandal in 2015 has been posted as Lahore DIG (Operations). A police spokesman on Saturday said Rai Babar Saeed assumed the charge of the post of Lahore DIG (Operations) after a brief meeting with the staff. In a press statement, Saeed claimed that he is committed to resolve the problems of citizens by providing justice to them. He also said that maintenance of law and order along with crime control will be his top priorities. He called for strengthening the policing process by adopting latest information technology and institutional reforms. Saeed said that he would take all possible measures for the welfare of policemen.