MUZAFFARABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday questioned how PTI government would create consensus for important legislation in six months as it had miserably failed to formulate a notification properly.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Muzaffarabad, capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to mark 52nd Founding Day of the PPP, the PPP chairman said we are supposed to get rid of PTI government which is a ‘selected one’.

Talking about CPEC, Bilawal said they won t let government take U-turn on matters related to China.

He said Imran Khan is a failed ‘selected’ prime minister who talks about democracy and freedom of expression in Kashmir but at home he tries to destroy democracy and gags media. “Imran Khan has also miserably failed to advocate Kashmir issue all around the world. PPP has put Kashmir issue as its main agenda and will never compromise on Kashmir. PPP will never surrender the demand of right to self-determination for Kashmiris,” he said.

The PPP chairman said the people, journalism and politics were not free in Pakistan. He said no legislation had been done for the people in assemblies. Terrorists’ interviews are allowed to be aired but the interview of former president Zardari is not allowed. “This government has taken employment from the people and price-hike has made the lives of the people a hell. The economy of the country has been surrendered to international financial institutions,” he said.

Says people, journalism, politics are not free in Pakistan

Investors have no trust on this failed government that has also failed to collect tax,” he said.”We are an agriculture country but our produces are declining. This is the failure of this government because this is an anti-agriculture government,” he said.

Bilawal said that bailouts were for billionaires but there was no support price for growers, no facilities for the students and young people in this government.

He said Pakistan could not afford any more experiments. Selected will have to go if we want a progressive and prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

Imran Khan had been praying for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory, said Bilawal. First Imran Khan said Modi will resolve Kashmir s issue but as he (Modi) gained power, Imran now is not optimistic about his Indian counterpart and calling him follower of Hitler.

The PPP chairman announced that the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed in Rawalpindi where both father and daughter were snatched from the people.