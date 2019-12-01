Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Saturday that quality education was key to success.Addressing the district bar council here, he said a middle class individual could make progress by the dint of quality education. He urged the legal fraternity not to compromise on their dignity and focus on the strength of character. He also urged them not to demand respect but command respect.Highlighting the importance of quality education, he recalled that his father ensured the best quality education to him. Responding to the demand of High Court Bench in Dera Ghazi Khan, the chief justice of Pakistan said there was no need of High Court Bench in DG Khan, adding technology could ensure that cases be heard in Multan and Islamabad. The lawyers could remain in their chambers and fight their cases through technology, he added.

Recalling his early days of life in the city, the CJP informed that he was the very first Barrister from DG Khan city. He said he was offered district bar presidentship due to his distinction. He, however, did not accept the offer as he did not want to be controversial.The chief justice of Pakistan also visited the school where he had started his education. District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti lauded the CJP and stated that model courts were the vision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. District Bar Association President Yasir Khosa and many other lawyers were also present.