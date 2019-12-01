Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory Police would provide VVIP security cover to Sri Lankan cricket team during their visit to the twin cities, according to the police officials.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held here under the chair of Inspector General Police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. Senior police officials including DIG Security Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG Operations Waqar ud Din Syed, DG Safe City, DIG Sarfraz Ahmed, AIG Special Branch Muhammad Suleman, SSP Traffic, SSP CTF and AIG Operations also attended the meeting and gave their input for security of the Sri Lankan team. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for the visiting team and decided to provide foolproof security while deploying commandos for the purpose.

It is to mention here that both the countries will play a test match at Pindi Cricket Stadium next month. Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams will start from December 11 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will continue till 15th.

According to the security plan, the entry of irrelevant persons would be banned in the area Sri Lankan team would be residing in. The officials of Special Branch of the police would allow the entry only through walkthrough gates in the hotel where the team would be residing.

According to the officials, the police would maintain close coordination with the other law-enforcement agencies for providing security to the guest team.

Separately, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of deputy commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, in which it was decided to ensure fool-proof security for the visiting Sri Lankan team. Rawalpindi Food Street, Arts Council, Sports Complex and stadium Road will remain closed from December 7 to 15th. All the offices, hotels, shopping malls, petrol pumps, public parks will be closed down for traffic.