Attock-Police taking action against anti-social elements have arrested 26 gamblers and drug peddlers and recovered cash, charas and illegal arms from their possession. In three different raids, police arrested 19 gamblers and recovered Rs69680, 17 cell phones, a carry van and three motorcycles. Cases under the act have been registered against them. Gamblers arrested include Shakil, Fazal Ghani, Muhammad Ali, Liaqat Khan, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Ashiq, Liaqat Ali, Rehmat Khan, Abdul Munaf, Umer Khan, Godar Khan and others.