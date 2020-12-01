Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Monday has been indicted in assets beyond income case. During the hearing, all the accused pleaded not guilty in the corruption reference. Earlier in December 2019, Sindh High Court (SHC) had approved bail of Agha Siraj Durrani over surety bond worth Rs one million. It is to be mentioned here that the speaker was arrested in February 2019 from a hotel in Islamabad and was brought to Karachi the same night. The accountability court was told that his property worth Rs27 million had been found in Abbottabad but he disclosed its value at around Rs4m. The officer also told that his bungalow worth Rs40m was found in DHA and 10 luxury watches were also recovered in his bank locker in addition to gold, foreign currency and other valuables.