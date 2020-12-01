Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that crises in the country can be overcome by following ‘Charter of Democracy’.

In a statement, the former president hoped that the efforts for the supremacy of the Parliament and Constitution will soon be successful. Political leaders are not afraid of baton-charge, bullets and jails, Zardari clarified.

The former president also thanked members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for participating in celebrating the Foundation Day of Pakistan People’s Party.

Character assassination of political leaderships in the name of accountability affects country’s reputation, he stated.