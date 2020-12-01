Share:

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday said that coronavirus positivity rate has surged to 6 percent in Pakistan.

As per NCOC, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region has highest the COVID-19 positivity rate of 14.5 percent with Mirpur at 20.62 percent.

The positivity rate in Sindh is at 14.01% with Hyderabad city standing at 19.03%.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is recorded at 4.3 percent, Punjab at 3.05 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 3.08 percent and Balochistan at 9.4percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan has hit grim milestone of 400,000 coronavirus cases and has reported 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 174,350 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 119,578 in Punjab, 47,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,187 in Balochistan, 30,406 in Islamabad, 6,933 in Azad Kashmir and 4,658 in Gilgit-Baltistan.