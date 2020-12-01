Share:

Different areas in Peshawar on Tuesday have been put on smart lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, the local government has sealed Park Road, Old Jamrud Road, Circular Lane, Industrial Estate, Polyfine Road, Cantt Area, Gulberg and Qayyum Sports Complex.

The move came as Pakistan reported 67 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 400,482. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,458 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 174,350 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 119,578 in Punjab, 47,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,187 in Balochistan, 30,406 in Islamabad, 6,933 in Azad Kashmir and 4,658 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,549,779 coronavirus tests and 40,969 in the last 24 hours. 343,286 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,165 patients are in critical condition.