ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Tuesday (today) take up a petition filed by an ambassador and a director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs challenging the appointment of diplomats in alleged violation of policy.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the petition wherein it had already issued notices to the federal government. In this matter, Ambassador Zahid Nasrullah and Director (Public Diplomacy) Majid Khan Lodhy moved the petition through their counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

In their petitions, they challenged various transfers and postings of officers in Pakistani missions abroad, including their own transfers, for violating the Policy of Foreign Posting of Officers.