Tehran - Iran laid to rest a nuclear scientist in a funeral befitting a top “martyr” Monday, vowing to redouble his work after an assassination pinned on arch-foe Israel. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was martyred on Friday after assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital, according to the defence ministry, heightening tensions once more between Tehran and its foes. State television showed several high-ranking Iranian officials mourning the nuclear scientist’s death at the ceremony.