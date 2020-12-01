Share:

Iraqi security forces on Tuesday started to implement its deployment plan in the center of Sinjar district of the northern Nineveh province.

"The plan to deploy the security forces in the center of Sinjar has been implemented by the Western Nineveh Force under our Command," the Iraqi army's Joint Operations Command said.

The plan aims at enhancing stability and security in the area and will enable the displaced to return to their homes.

"The security forces will continue to provide stability in the district of Sinjar and administratively dependent areas," the Iraqi military also said.

The Sinjar deal, inked under the auspices of the UN in October between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on the status of the region, envisages clearing the region of the PKK terror group.

The PKK terrorist organization managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the local Ezidi community from the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Some 450,000 Ezidis escaped Sinjar after Daesh/ISIS took control of the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.