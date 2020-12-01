Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saleem Mandviwala, Deputy Chairman Senate, met with Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal at the NAB Headquarters here yesterday and apprised him about his case in the NAB Rawalpindi.

According to a NAB statement, the Chairman NAB listened the point of view of Mandviwala very patiently and said that he has already sought complete record of the case from the NAB Rawalpindi. He will himself examine the case in detail as per law.

He also said that the NAB respects parliamentarians and believes in protecting their self-esteem. The record of Mandviwala case has already been sought for examination on merit and justice will be prevailed as per law, the NAB chief maintained.