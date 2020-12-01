Share:

MULTAN - Defying virus warnings and police action, the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday staged the scheduled anti-government protest rally in Multan. The leaders of the opposition parties while addressing the public gathering announced to continue the protest movement by holding rallies in major cities to overthrow the PTI government.

The 5th show of power by the 11-party alliance was held at Multan’s Ghanta Ghar Chowk after days of clashes between police and political workers.

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, along with other PDM leaders and their respective supporters attended the public meeting. All the main leaders also addressed the rally and strongly criticised the government over poor economic policies.

In her first political address at a gathering, Aseefa Butto said that the public had given its verdict and the “selected will have to go now.” She attended the rally on behalf of her brother and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

She said that she had come to address people at a time when her brother Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was suffering from coronavirus. She warned that that if the government arrested the make political workers then the PPP’s women would step out to join the struggle and save the country.

“If they arrest our brothers, every female worker of PPP will step outside to save our brothers and the country,” she said as charged crowd responded with full throat slogans in favour of the party leaders.

While addressing the gathering, PML-N Vice President Maryam said she had been told that the administration had refused to give permission for a rally yet people had gathered to hold one. She claimed that a campaign was being run for Pakistan to accept Israel as a state.

Maryam also congratulated PPP on its founding day. She said that she and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari had come out of their homes to fight for the rights of Pakistanis. The PML-N leader said that though her grandmother had passed away recently, she had decided to attend the public meeting because the pain of the people is greater than her.

Maryam also criticized the government for telling the opposition to postpone public meetings due to rising cases of Covid-19, saying, “Once Covid-18 goes home, Covid-19 will leave as well”.

Maryam said that PTI’s promise to make a South Punjab province was a just lie. The PML-N leader said that she feared for the country because an inexperienced player was running it. Maryam said that she will continue to fight for the public’s rights even if she would have to go to jail.

In the end, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also addressed the crowd. He said that though the government had warned PDM against holding a public meeting, the PDM alliance held the rally as per schedule. He asked the crowd to be prepared for the next PDM rally, which will be held in Lahore.

Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Mehmood Khan Achakzai also spoke on this occasion.