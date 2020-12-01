Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s famous showbiz actress Sajal Ali achieved landmark as she has been awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA). Which is held annually in Dubai, honors distinguished International and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment. While receiving the award, Sajal Ali, wife of Ahad Raza Mir, thanked her fans, by saying: “I really want to thank to all my fans for believing in me. ‘Thank you DIAFA.”