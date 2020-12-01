Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has suggested the government to take measures to bring down inflation and create employment opportunities for millions of jobless youth instead of launching crackdown against the workers of the opposition parties.In a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday, he said the PTI government broke all previous records of bad governance and its flawed policies forced the people to take to the streets even ignoring the threat of coronavirus.

The government must think why people were participating in the rallies of the JI and other opposition parties, he said.

The participation of thousands of people in the JI rallies was proof of the fact that masses were more afraid of the government policies than the virus, he added.

“The rulers should fix the problems of inflation and unemployment or it should get ready to go home.”

The JI chief said that holding peaceful protest was right to every individual and political party under the article 16, 18 and 19 of the constitution.

Therefore, he said, the government must stop crackdown against the workers of political parties and allow them to hold peaceful protest.

He said the JI postponed the rallies for two weeks considering the pandemic but it did not mean that the campaign against the government policies was ended. He said the JI would fight the case of the public till logical end.