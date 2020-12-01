Share:

Rawalpindi-In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the wake of second wave of the pandemic, the district government has imposed smart lockdowns in 12 areas of the district, informed a spokesperson of district government on Monday.

The smart lockdown is being imposed only on COVID-19 hotspots which will be effective till December 8, 2020, she said. There will be a restriction on the movement of residents of all affected areas and only one passenger will be allowed to travel in need, she said.

All types of public gatherings will be strictly banned, while all medical stores, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics will remain operational around the clock. Milk shops, meat shops, and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 7pm. Grocery stores, general stores, fruits and vegetable shops, flour shops, tandoors, and petrol pumps will remain open from 7am to7pm, she added.

According to her, smart lockdown has been imposed in areas of Airport Housing Society, Mirza Colony Tench Bhatta, Street 3 Block A Tehmasibabad, Block D Satellite Town, New Mall Pur 7th Road, Shaheen Town Phase 2 Paracha Chowk, Street 17 Gulzar e Quaid and Farooq e Azam Road. Similarly, Lalarukh Colony if Tehsil Taxila, Barki Jadeed, Jarmot Kallan, Daryala Khaki and Mohalla Zargaran of Gujar Khan have also been declared as hotspots of COVID-19 and smart lockdown was imposed by the government, she said. The purpose of implementing smart lockdown is to restrict the movements of public and to stem the spread of coronavirus, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwaar Ul Haq. He asked the masses to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.