Islamabad - The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner in his frank and interactive discussion highlighted the importance of UK-Pakistan relations at the CASS Conversations with Ambassadors on “Pakistan-United Kingdom Relations – Challenges and Opportunities” organised by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, here in the capital on Monday. The High Commissioner said he was making efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and to propel the volume of bilateral trade to boost inclusive and export-led economic growth through collaborative joint ventures in the areas of healthcare, clean energy, combating climate change, education and tourism sectors in Pakistan. Moderated by Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, Director Foreign Policy at CASS, the discussion was followed by a candid question/answer session between the High Commissioner and the participants.