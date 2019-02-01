Share:

LAHORE:- Peshawar Zalmi has another big name attached to it as famous upcoming actress, Sana Javed, joined Peshawar Zalmi as the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). She will be supporting Peshawar Zalmi during the mega event being played in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan. Peshawar chairman Zalmi Javed Afridi Thursday welcomed Sana Javed into the Zalmi family. Khaani and Romeo Heer are some of the biggest dramas that Sana has been part of. She is known as one of the most aspiring young actresses of Pakistan.