Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a surprise visit to the Pakistan cricket team’s dressing room while on a private tour to South Africa.

The chief of army staff, who is an avid fan of cricket, demonstrated his knowledge of the game during interaction with players and team management.

The army chief surprised the national cricketers when he visited the team’s dressing room. The players were even more pleasantly taken aback when they found out the general knew quite a lot about cricket and past cricketers.

When he met the team’s assistant manager and former cricketer Mansoor Rana, General Bajwa mentioned Mansoor's late father and famous umpire Shakoor Rana. The army chief told him that he also knew about his uncle Sultan Rana who was a good cricketer and an exceptionally good fielder.

According to the team manager, General Bajwa informed the Pakistan team that he is an avid fan of the game and used to play cricket as well.