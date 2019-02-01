Share:

The Lahore Waste Management Company and District Administration in collaboration with Agahee Foundation conducted clean and green awareness drive outside Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Awais Malik and Membe Provincial Assembly Punjab Uzma Qarar inaugurated the drive. Students of Government College University also took part in the activity. Awareness walk was also held from DC office to Gamay Shah. Separately Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company Khalid Nazir visited various points in city to monitor sanitation condition. He also visited LWMC Compost Plant, Lakhoder Landfill site, Workshop, Weigh Bridge and Mehmood Booti Dumpsite. During the visit, he talked to the people regarding cleanliness condition and services, he was given a detail briefing on LWMC compost, workshop, landfill and dumpsite by senior officials.