PESHAWAR - A police official was killed and two other persons sustained injuries, when a rival group opened firing on them in Jamil Chowak area limit of Phando Police station on Thursday.

Phando station informed The Nation that the incident occurred due to exchange of words a day before the incident.

The complainant Latifullah who was injured on his arms told police that he along with police personnel Aftab was sitting in his car park situation in Jamil Chowak when accused Anar Gul, Nawab, Amir, Hashmat and Shaukat attacked them inside the car parking.

As a result of firing, police personnel Aftab succumbed to his injuries while Latifullah and a passerby were injured seriously.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, where their condition was stated stable.

Police registered FIR under sections 302, 324, and 148 and started investigation to arrest the persons involved in the firing.