Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says the CPEC and peace in Afghanistan will open new avenues of development and progress in the region.

He was speaking at a dialogue on "Democratic and Peaceful Governance and Sustainable Development in Pakistan" between Youth and Parliamentarians in Islamabad.

Asad Qaiser said peace and stability is essential for generating employment opportunities.

He said youth is a ray of light and providing them education and technical training will ensure progress and development of the country.