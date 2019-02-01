Share:

ISLAMABAD - Traffic police Murree on Thursday urged the tourists visiting Murree these days to take extra care and not to make unnecessary trips during the recent spell of heavy snowfall as roads of the hill station are slippery.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi Spokesman talking to PTV news channel said, Special advisory have been issued to traffic wardens by Traffic Police Rawalpindi while tourists have also been advised to avoid coming on motorcycles, heavy vehicles and buses.

The tourists have been advised not to make double lines on roads and also avoid making selfies by stopping their vehicles on road as it hampers traffic flow.

The traffic official said that a large number of vehicles illegally parked on either side of the roads further reduced the space available for vehicles to move forward.

Spokesperson said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the area.

He informed that Help Line centre is also serving as control room from where all possible facilities are being provided to the tourists and all out efforts are being made to cope with any untoward situation.

Tourist coming to enjoy the snow, are advised to keep fuel tanks of their vehicles full,” he said.

He requested the drivers to keep in their lanes if there was some blockage on the road to avoid any traffic jam and to save time of visitors.

“The traffic police officials are striving to provide best facilities to the tourists”, he added.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators and no leniency would be shown in this regard.