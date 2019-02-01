Share:

SIALKOT - The dacoits, robbers and thieves remained active in Sialkot district and they looted cash, electronic appliances and other valuables worth Rs4 million in several incidents here on Thursday.

In village Bhittey Wadh-Daska, four unknown armed dacoits looted Rs.3.8 million in at gun point from a Lahore based industrialist Muhammad Aadil Farooq and sales office of a local industry Irfan Raza during a major dacoity incident here today. Accused fled away towards Dharam Kot-Satrah in their car. Daska Saddar police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

In village Naano Key-Daska, two unknown dacoits looted Rs.0.2 million in cash at gun point from Awami Road Daska based two traders Kausar and Majeed by halting their car near Glotiyaan village in Daska tehsil here today. Accused fled away by foot. An armed dacoit snatched Rs.110000 in cash at gunpoint from Jaamkey Road Daska based trader Aurangzeb Sheikh, who was going to his shop after drawing this money from a local bank.

Some unknown thieves took away cash, electronics, new android mobile phones and other valuables (worth of Rs. 0.3 million) from the house of an electronics dealer Iqbal Cheema located Daska city’s congested Sohawa locality here late at the last night (the night between Wednesday and Thursday) here. Police have registered separate cases, with no clue, arrest or recovery so far.