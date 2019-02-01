Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Thursday that the economic, civic and cultural activities increased in Karachi after restoration of peace in the city.

“In past citizen suffered a lot due to closure of business closure but now the city witnessing activities 24/7 and peace in the city has given a positive image of Karachi across the world. The government, after eliminating terrorism, extortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom from Karachi, is focusing on controlling street crime in the city.

Governor Sindh expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All City Tajir Itehad Association at governor house here on Thursday. The 14 member delegation included Mohammad Ahmed Shamsi, Mohammad Zubair Ali Khan, Syed Mohammad Syed, Atif Tariq, Ayub Chudhary, Mohammad Zubair Memon, and others.

During the meeting various issues of the port city including the development works in Karachi came under discussion. The delegates also briefed Governor Sindh about the issues being face by the traders. On the occasion Governor assured complete support to the traders community and also hinted to organize meeting with federal Minister Commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that traders and business community have played a key role in the progress of city. Currently the traders were facing numbers of issues however government is working hard to resolve these issues. We are focusing to maintain the infrastructure of Karachi while giving priority to install proper water and sewerage lines in traders’ zone from Karachi Development Package, said Governor Ismail.

He said that prosperity of Pakistan is linked with the success of Karachi. New plans to facilitate the traders and business community in Karachi would increase numbers of jobs in city and it would help to overcome the unemployment issues. Government after eliminating the big criminal system in the city focusing to control the other crimes especially the street crimes, he added.