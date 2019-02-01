Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jazz won the 16th NTC All-Pakistan Inter-Regional Badminton Tournament 2019 after defeating PTCL in the final played here at Rodham Hall, Islamabad Sports Complex.

The tournament was organised by NTC, Huawei and Apollo while the participating teams were NTC, PTCL, Huawei, Apollo, Jazz and Ufone. The tournament lasted three days. The final was played between PTCL and Jazz. After neck-n-neck competition, Jazz secured first position and was awarded with Pakistan Telecom Cup Trophy while PTCL obtained runners-up trophy and NTC secured third spot. Hassan of NTC was given the best player award.

The event concluded with remarks by NTC Chairman Brig Viqar Ali Khan. He congratulated the winners and appreciated meaningful efforts of Apollo and Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. Minister of IT&T Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi was also present on the final. A number of government officials, CEOs of multinationals and heads of institutions were also present to witness the zeal and zest of the players.

Sharing his views, Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said: “I must take this opportunity to appreciate all participants, organisers and sponsors, who made this event so fruitful. The countries, which excel in sports, excel in all fields. Pakistan, being a talented and efficient nation, needs to project itself to the world. Such events should be organised more for the wellbeing of the employees.