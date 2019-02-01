Share:

LAHORE - The JIT constituted to look into the Sahiwal tragedy has been challenged before the Lahore High Court. The petition in this regard has been filed by Mr Jalil, the brother of Khalil who was killed at the hands of the CTD. The petitioner says he doesn’t expect justice from the JIT.

The federal government, the Punjab chief minister and IGP have been made parties to the petition.

The petition says since the Senate standing committee also wants the JIT stopped from carrying out investigations, the body should be restrained from performing any such activity.

The petitioner has called for the formation of a judicial commission.

Model Town JIT

The lawyers opposing the constitution of a new JIT in the Model Town killings of 2014 on Thursday demanded the formation of a larger bench to hear the matter.

Thereupon, the two-judge bench dealing with the matter directed the petitioner to approach the chief justice.

As a result, further hearing of the matter came to a halt for the time being.

The petition seeks annulment of the notification through which the new JIT was constituted.

Plea against PM sent to CJ

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed his inability to hear the petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan and sent the matter to the chief justice to refer the same to some other bench.

The disqualification petition had been moved by senior lawyer AK Dogar, who said yesterday that the matter was of urgent nature and should not only be taken up immediately but also referred to a larger bench.

The petitioner said since the judge had already recommended that the matter be referred to a larger bench, he was no longer competent to hear the petition.

The petition is based on a video in which Imran Khan, before coming to power, had tried to incite people to a civil disobedience movement against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sargodha Uni ex-VC’s remand extended

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former vice chancellor of Sargodha University Prof Muhammad Akram and four others in a case related to establishment of two illegal sub-campuses of the varsity, till February 14.

According to APP, Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein, besides Prof Muhammad Akram, other accused including Sargodha University’s former registrar Brig (retd) Rao Jamil, Lahore sub-campus’ former admin director Akram, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus chief executive officer (CEO) Waris and his partner Naeem were also produced before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not filed a reference in connection with the scam yet. The court was apprised on the last hearing that some of the accused had submitted plea bargain applications and it was the reason that reference had not been filed so far.

The bureau arrested the accused for establishing illegal sub-campuses under public private partnership policy and jeopardizing the future of thousands of students. The sub-campuses enrolled thousands of students, received hefty fees and jeopardised the future of students.

Lahore sub-campus’ former CEO Mian Javed Ahmad was also arrested in connection with the scam, but he died in jail due to a heart attack.

LPC scam

An accountability court is likely to indict Lahore Parking Company’s (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman, along with two other accused, in connection with a scam of the company on February 14.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced LPC’s former chief, former chief executive officer Taseer Ahmed and former chief financial officer Usman Qayyum before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan on expiry of the judicial remand.

The court distributed copies of the reference among the accused and directed to produce them again on February 14, so they could be indicted by framing charges against them. The court also extended judicial remand of the accused.

Hafiz Nauman is facing charges of misuse of authority and illegally awarding parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company.