ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee members on Thursday were unanimous to name the new Islamabad Airport after former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PAC meeting chaired by Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the audit objections related to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The parliamentary accountability was informed that new Islamabad International Airport was inaugurated in May 2017. This airport was shifted from Rawalpindi to Islamabad International Airport.

The committee was informed that Punjab government had suggested the new Islamabad Airport name after the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto so it should be called with this name. All the members were unanimous on this proposal.

Reviewing another matter, the chairman PAC summoned DG FIA over the matter of allegedly changing the agreement by CAA officials against the PPRA rules.

Chairman PAC Shehbaz Sharif, expressing displeasure over the matter, said even comma and full-stop cannot be changed in the PPRA rules.

Nawaz Sharif also invited Managing Director (MD) PPRA and Secretary Law Division for their opinion on this matter. A sub-committee was also formed under the chairmanship of PAC member Fakhar Iman to thoroughly investigate the matter.

To another matter, the committee was informed that Pak Falcon Housing Society was built by allegedly occupying the land of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Karachi causing a heavy loss to national exchequer. Chairman committee Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of the matter, formed a sub-committee to probe the matter and submit report to the min committee. The sub-committee was formed under the chairmanship of PAC member/Senator Shibli Sarfraz.

About the audit objections, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official told the committee that the land was allegedly given to PAF for placing Radar.

The Chairman Committee asked that why this matter was not resolved in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC). The committee meeting also reviewed the grants of Airport Security Force for the year 2011-12. The committee members said there should be proper check and balance for releasing grant.