Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Peshawar High Court yesterday stayed implementation on 15 percent increase in medicine prices.

The court also issued a warning against the drug dealers creating a shortage of medicines.

During the hearing, Justice Akram said that those who were protesting and creating a shortage of medicines should come to the court. He further remarked that people were dying and they were increasing drug prices.

The court then issued stay order on the price hike.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on January 11 had notified increase of up to 15 percent in the price of medicines across the country with approval of the federal government.

In a statement issued, the authority had notified a nine percent increase in the retail price of life-saving drugs and 15 percent in the retail price of other medicines.

The increase, in the prices of 898 branded and 123 solid drugs, will take effect from January 1, the notification said.

The price hike would impact the rate of some 24,000 medicines, including the life-savings drugs.

There were several reasons for the price hike, including devaluation of the rupee against the dollar during last one year, which in turn increased the cost of raw and packaging materials.