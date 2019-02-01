Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has approved petition of Sahiwal encounter victim Khalil’s brother Jalil for hearing on February 4.

According to details, a two-member bench including Chief Justice of LHC will hear the petition.

Jalil has requested the court to nullify Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the incident as he is not expecting justice from it.

The plaintiff has made Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Inspector General (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi parties in his plea.

Earlier, on January 19, CTD officials had killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter, and injured a teenage boy in a suspicious ‘encounter’ on GT Road near Sahiwal.

The incident had triggered a nationwide outcry that prompted the government to take the security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.