OKARA - Sahiwal incident has sent a wave of shock and terror in the whole division, said PML-N MNA Ch Riazul Haq Juj.

Talking to media, he said that the people of Sahiwal division would never forget this incident. He said that the incident occurred in broad daylight, adding that the government could not deny responsibility of the bloodshed.

He said, "Sahiwal division has taken a flight in the development of educational institutions which is unprecedented. But this incident has turned the situation upside down, leaving deep marks on the spirit of the whole nation." He said that the flames of grief in the hearts of the nation could not be extinguished without punishing the responsible persons. He said, "PML-N is determined to struggle for justice dispensation to the heirs of the victims of Sahiwal incident."

FARMER'S PROSPERITY STRESSED

The economy of the country is based on agriculture which cannot run with prospering the farmer. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan. She was chairing Task Force Committee for Agriculture. She said all state departments must ensure practical steps for the welfare of the farmer. The meeting was attended by the heads of all the departments concerned.

VIPS PROTOCOL IRKS PEOPLE

People are irked by the continuity of the tradition of protocol. They are of the view that whenever a dignitary visits Okara district, roads are blocked and the movement of the common man is restricted. They say that the VIPs should be given protocol, but the routine of local people should not be disturbed by blocking their ways to workplace.