Share:

LAHORE - Former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has charged the government with involvement in the Sahiwal tragedy which claimed life of four persons at the hand of CTD personnel on January 19 last.

“It is state tyranny,” Sana said while talking to media outside Kot Lakhpat Jail Thursday.

The former minister said oppression ends when it crosses the limits and the end of the tyranny of the PTI government is impending. To a question on the exchange of obnoxious remarks among the politicians, he said, when one is pressed hard in politics through abusive words, one becomes constraint to reply.

They abused our leadership with the remarks like ‘thieves’ and added, the country cannot anymore afford such talks in politics. He said to a question that former PM Nawaz Sharif is being denied even basic rights in the jail.