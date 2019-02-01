Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday launched the month-long special drive for “Clean Green and Courteous Railways”.

While addressing the launching ceremony at Rawalpindi Railways Station, the minister said that he will himself oversee the campaign to ensure its success across the country.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he will travel to Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta during the campaign that would focus on cleanness at all Railways stations and platforms. He said that tree plantation will also be ensured along the Railway tracks to advance Prime Minister Imran Khan’s idea of clean and green Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways will be turned into an efficient, modern and profit earning public service utility.

The railway minister said that ticketing system will be further improved showing zero tolerance towards ticket less travelers. He said that tracker system will soon be installed in trains to enable the citizens to track the timings of trains through their mobile phone devices. Sheikh Rasheed said that the salaries of Railways police will be enhanced equal to that of Punjab police.

He also stated that he knew why PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif met with Speaker National Assembly, adding that he will go to court against issuing of production orders during remand. He said there will be two public account committees, one will be worked under the chairmanship of Shahbaz Sharif while he will lead the other. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have looted the money of people and seek bail basis on medical grounds.

Replying to a query, he said that Chief Minister Punjab have issued directives for construction of Leh Express and work will be started soon.