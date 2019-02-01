Share:

ISLAMABAD – The Subh-e-Nau National Women Tennis Tournament 2019 will be played at Pakistan Sports Complex synthetic courts from February 12. Talking to The Nation, Subh-e-Nau (SN) chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said that the exclusive ladies event is aiming at promotion of women sports in the country. “The SN has successfully hosted countless exclusive women tennis events in the country and we are hopeful that this will be another successful event, which will encourage new female players to come forward and take part in competitive tennis events.” She said there will be five different categories including, ladies singles and doubles, girls juniors U-18, U-14 and U-10. Shahid said prize money will be Rs 250,000, while the outstation players will be given daily allowances.–Staff Reporter