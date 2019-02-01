Share:

LAHORE - PML-N workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan as several leaders of the largest opposition party arrived outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet three-time PM Nawaz Sharif amid non-stop rain on Thursday.

TV crews, under umbrellas, were in waiting outside the main gate as top leadership of the PML-N reached the high security prison back-to-back on latest model SUVs.

Almost all senior leaders were allowed entry for the weekly meeting with Nawaz Sharif inside the jail. However, ordinary workers stayed outside the prison and left back after spending a few hours there despite rain on a chilly winter day.

Former president Mamnoon Hussain, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Punjab governor Rafique Rajwana were among several senior leaders who reached the jail to meet the party leader yesterday.

Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Ahsan Iqbal, Javed Hashmi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Talal Chaudhry, Pervaiz Rashid, Saira Afzal Tarrar, Dr Asif Kirmani, Sardar Shair Ali Gorchani, Mirza Javed, Mirza Altaf, Mian Mustafa, Siddique-ul-Farooq, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Danyal Aziz, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar also met former PM at the prison.

Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar and daughter Maryam Nawaz spent a few hours with him before leaving for home. During their meeting, Maryam served homemade food to her father as usual.

According to party sources, Nawaz expressed his displeasure over mistreatment of former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain outside the jail. Reportedly, the jail authorities allowed the ex-president to enter the prison after proper body search.

A PML-N source who spoke to The Nation after the meeting quoted the ousted PM as saying, “former prime ministers are mistreated in Pakistan but this is the first time that a former president has been treated in this way.”

A prison department official however denied reports regarding mistreatment to Mamnoon Hussain. He said the jail staff was treating all visitors equally. The official on condition of anonymity said the PML-N claims were absurd. “The ex-president was given proper attention and respect and the staff facilitated his meeting,” the official said.

According to PML-N, the former president was searched from head to toe. An elderly man, Mamnoon, was taken off the car and asked to walk to the prison, they said. Former presidents are not treated like this way in any country of the world.

When some visitors asked about Nawaz Sharif’s health, the former premier replied that he had been told by doctors that his heart size had enlarged. “I told them (doctors) that I have a big heart and am a big-hearted person.”

There was a big laugh when Nawaz replied to another query stating, “A prisoner always remains a prisoner in jail and hospital as well.” On this occasion, Sufi Jami recited the poetry of Mian Muhammad Bukhsh amid pin drop silence.

Meeting with party leaders and workers at Kot Lakhpat Jail here yesterday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif showed his concern over the prevailing economic situation in the country and policies of the PTI government.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif inquired about workers’ wellbeing and told during the discussion that he was much worried over the situation in the country and the policies PTI government was pursuing on economic and other fronts. He asked the workers to stay resolute, as good time was not far away. Nawaz Sharif held detailed talks with the workers on the economic policies of the PTI government and expressed concern at the rising value of dollar against rupee. He said due to successful policies of the PML-N government the dollar rate against rupee remained at a reasonable level while the policies framed by his government attracted huge foreign investment and the petroleum prices also came down during his regime. Nawaz further said that during the PML-N term the country was on fast track development but enemies of the country could not tolerate the rapid progress of Pakistan. Nawaz said the PML-N was a winner in the public court. He said his party had no fear of courts and cases. Alluding to former President Pervez Musharraf, he said those who breached the constitution were staying abroad on the pretext of backache.

The former prime minister, who is serving seven-year jail in Al-Azizia reference said if the existing economic situation persisted, the debt liabilities of the country will exceed country’s income after 10 years.

He said he always served his best for the country.

Narrating inside details of the meeting, workers told media outside the jail that they found their leader confident and in high spirit.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq briefed the party supremo about the assembly proceedings and the role played by the party members while Nawaz Sharif collected information from Ahsan Iqbal about progress on the CPEC projects. On arrival to the jail premises, the workers warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz by raising slogans and showering rose petals on them.

Marriyum Aurengzeb reached Kot Lakhpat jail on a rickshaw while Javed Hashmi had to take a pillion riding of a motorbike to meet Nawaz Sharif.

Insiders said that when Nawaz Sharif inquired the wellbeing of Birjees Tahir, he said, “You are in jail so how could we be well?” On it Nawaz smiled and said it was moment to show patience. Mamnoon Hussain said he was twice disallowed meeting with Nawaz. Nawaz asked the former president to activate the party in Sindh.

A day earlier, a special medical board constituted by the provincial government had examined Nawaz in detail at the Kot Lakhpat Jail. The panel was formed after Maryam Nawaz expressed serious concerns over the health condition of her father.

Nawaz is enjoying better-class in the jail with facilities like bed, attached-bath, chair, heater, newspapers and TV. The former PM is allowed once in a week to meet his relatives and friends. Thursday is fixed for Nawaz’s visitors by jail authorities. An accountability court in Islamabad had handed seven years in prison to former PM Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges last year.

A number of workers who were not allowed entry inside the jail, continued chanting slogans in favour and release of Nawaz Sharif.

The long spell of drizzling put Nawaz lovers in trouble outside jail.

A large number of party workers gathered outside the jail and chanted slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif. Interestingly, they also chanted slogans against PM Imran Khan when Khawaja Asif arrived outside the jail.